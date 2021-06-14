2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$1M bond set for man accused of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman during home invasion

Izzac Lawhorn (Source: Mansfield police)
Izzac Lawhorn (Source: Mansfield police)((Source: Mansfield Police Department))
By Julia Bingel
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man charged in the brutal attack of a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mansfield Municipal Court Monday.

Mansfield stabbing
Mansfield stabbing(Early morning stabbing)

The judge then ordered Izzac Lawhorn to be held on a $1 million bond.

Mansfield police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Lawhorn on June 12 at an apartment on E. Cook Road in Mansfield.

According to Mansfield police, Lawhorn confessed to stabbing the victim inside her apartment on Brookfield Drive on June 3.

Police said the victim was stabbed over 30 times, but survived. Her name and condition are not being released at this time.

Lawhorn is believed to have acted alone during the random assault, police said.

“We are hopeful that this arrest will not only allow the victim some relief but, also, help alleviate any additional community fears, given the randomness of the attack. We ask that you respect the victim’s privacy at this time as she continues to recover,” said Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Mansfield Police Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470 or Detective Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Khau Tran's new driveway after a contractor accidently rips up the driveway and disappears
Community comes together to help Cleveland neighbor victimized by driveway contractor
Dragway 42
Intoxicated man doing ‘burnouts’ responsible for fatal shooting at Wayne County racetrack, sheriff’s office says
The Lordstown Motors Endurance electric truck will be priced just north of $50,000.
Leadership team of Lordstown Motors resign amid growing financial concerns
Dennis Kucinich to make announcement regarding Cleveland mayoral race Monday afternoon
Dennis Kucinich to make announcement regarding Cleveland mayoral race Monday afternoon