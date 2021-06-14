$1M bond set for man accused of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman during home invasion

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man charged in the brutal attack of a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mansfield Municipal Court Monday.

Mansfield stabbing (Early morning stabbing)

The judge then ordered Izzac Lawhorn to be held on a $1 million bond.

Mansfield police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Lawhorn on June 12 at an apartment on E. Cook Road in Mansfield.

According to Mansfield police, Lawhorn confessed to stabbing the victim inside her apartment on Brookfield Drive on June 3.

Police said the victim was stabbed over 30 times, but survived. Her name and condition are not being released at this time.

Lawhorn is believed to have acted alone during the random assault, police said.

“We are hopeful that this arrest will not only allow the victim some relief but, also, help alleviate any additional community fears, given the randomness of the attack. We ask that you respect the victim’s privacy at this time as she continues to recover,” said Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Mansfield Police Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470 or Detective Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.