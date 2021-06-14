2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 killed over the weekend in Cleveland as rash of deadly shootings continue

By Harry Boomer
Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Death continues to stalk the streets of Cleveland with yet another triple homicide.

This one happened at the Prestige Petro gas station in the 8800 block of Buckeye Road.

Police told 19 News that around 2:22 a.m., three people died in a mass shooting.

One died on scene while the other two, who are brothers, died at University Hospitals.

Raheem Head, 34, of Cleveland was gunned down and died at the gas station.

John Steele, 40, of Maple Heights, and his younger brother, 36-year-old Antonio Steele died from their gunshot wounds in hospital.

In addition to those murders, several others were wounded during the same shooting incident.

A 36-year-old woman was grazed in her head, a 30-year-old woman got hit in her leg, and a 43-year-old woman was shot in her ankle.

All were treated at University Hospitals and released.

A bullet grazed a man’s head.

He was driven to the hospital in a car.

Cleveland Police continue to search for the shooter or shooters.

