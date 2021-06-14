2 Strong 4 Bullies
Community comes together to help Cleveland neighbor victimized by driveway contractor

A councilman, a contractor, and a concrete company step in to replace ‘stolen’ driveway
Khau Tran's new driveway after a contractor accidently rips up the driveway and disappears
Khau Tran's new driveway after a contractor accidently rips up the driveway and disappears(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Khau Tran has a new driveway, almost five months after a contractor accidently tore up his driveway while working on his street, Wayland Avenue in Cleveland.

“Happy,” said the 67-year-old Vietnam-native who’s owned his Cleveland home since 1995. “That’s the first thing. I really appreciate it.”

Khau’s calls to the contractor went unanswered, but when Chris Walden, at Pavement Maintenance Specialties heard the story on 19 News, he rushed in to help.

“I decided right then there was something I had to do about this and we made a decision at that point to take care of this driveway for Mr. Tran,” Walden said.

“These moments are the reason I do the job, these little victories,” said Brian Mooney, Cleveland Councilman from Ward 11. “He had a smile on his face because he’s had to park in neighbor’s driveways, he can’t even get into the side of his house, so he is so grateful and overwhelmed.”

Crews from Pavement Maintenance Specialties crammed two days of work into Thursday to free up Friday for Khau Tran’s driveway.

“To fit this into our schedule, the guys, when I brought it to their attention on Wednesday afternoon, they took care of Friday’s work and Thursday’s work on Thursday so we fit this in,” said Walden.

When Walden called in his order for the materials, HGE Concrete donated the concrete.

“This one is a very special driveway,” said Walden. “Because we’re proud of doing something like this for someone in the community who was taken advantage of.”

Pavement Maintenance Specialties is located just outside Ward 11 and also replaced the sidewalk for Khau Tran and the neighborhood as well.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

