Cuyahoga County judge decides whether or not to dismiss case against man accused of triple murder

By Tiarra Braddock
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An unexpected twist in the second trial for Tevin Biles-Thomas.

He’s accused of fatally shooting three men at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland.

On Monday, as the prosecution and defense were prepared to make their closing arguments, Judge Joan Synenberg threw a curveball.

“At this time, we’re going to recessing for the day,” said Judge Synenberg.

Judge Synenburg decided she needed more time to consider an acquittal motion requested by Biles-Thomas’ lawyer, Joseph Patituce.

Patituce argued that the state doesn’t have any concrete evidence linking his client to the murders.

“There is no testimony in this matter that supports the findings when it comes to murder,” said Patituce.

The prosecution said there were witnesses who identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter based on the clothes he wore that night.

Now, we have to wait and see if Judge Synenberg will let Biles-Thomas walk away from all of this a free man or let a jury decide his fate.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

