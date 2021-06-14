Dennis Kucinich to make announcement regarding Cleveland mayoral race Monday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Dennis Kucinich, a former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Representative, will make an announcement at 5 p.m. Monday regarding the Cleveland mayoral race, according to a statement.

Kucinich, a Democrat, served as the city’s mayor from 1977 to 1979. He also served in the Ohio State Senate from 1995-96, and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997-2003. Kucinich represented what was then Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in the House.

Kucinich also ran for president in 2004 and 2008, and for Ohio governor in 2018. He’s expressed interest in running for Cleveland mayor this year.

In May, Mayor Frank Jackson announced he would not seek a fifth term. Several candidates, including Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, former Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed, Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones, and State Sen. Sandra Williams have already announced they’re running for the position.

The filing deadline for Cleveland’s mayoral race is Wednesday. The primary election is set for Sept. 14. The two candidates with the highest percentage of the primary vote will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.