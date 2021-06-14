Fugitive of the Week wanted for a 2020 murder in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a November 2020 murder remains on the run from Youngstown police and the U.S. Marshals.

Adbul Muhammad allegedly shot and killed Marquise Bebbs, 35, in the parking lot of a bar near the corner of East Lucius and South Avenues.

According to police, the two men were physically fighting before shots were fired.

Muhammad, 29, last lived in Columbus, but investigators believe he now lives in the Cleveland area.

Abdul Muhammad is wanted for a murder in November 2020. ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violence Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or test keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.

