Gas station parking lot dispute escalates to violence, leaves 3 dead on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were shot - three fatally - at an East Side gas station early Saturday.

Officers responded to the Prestige Petro Gas Station in the 8800 block of Buckeye Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

There they found two men, ages 40 and 36, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. A third man, age 34, was found a short distance away on the sidewalk of East 89th Street.

Officers administered aid until medics arrived, according to the release.

The 40-year-old and the 36-year-old were taken to University Hospitals where they died, police say. The 34-year-old died at the scene.

Three other women were also injured in the shooting, according to the release. A 43-year-old was shot in the ankle; a 30-year-old suffered a graze wound to her head; and bullets grazed the head and shoulder of a 36-year-old.

The 43-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospitals for treatment, police say. The two other women arrived at the hospital by private car.

All three were treated and released.

Members of the homicide unit were on the scene and at the hospital to conduct interviews and investigate, the release said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between multiple males in the parking lot precipitated the shooting, police said. Multiple males fired weapons.

Suspects have not yet been identified, and the matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.