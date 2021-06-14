Indians place Bieber on injured list with shoulder issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced that Shane Bieber has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder subscapularis muscle strain. Kyle Nelson has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill his roster spot.

Bieber last pitched yesterday in a loss to the Seattle Mariners, where he gave up 5 runs on 10 hits and struck out 8 in 5 and 2/3 innings.

He is 7 and 4 with a 3.28 ERA on the season.

