Indians place Bieber on injured list with shoulder issue
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced that Shane Bieber has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder subscapularis muscle strain. Kyle Nelson has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill his roster spot.
Bieber last pitched yesterday in a loss to the Seattle Mariners, where he gave up 5 runs on 10 hits and struck out 8 in 5 and 2/3 innings.
He is 7 and 4 with a 3.28 ERA on the season.
