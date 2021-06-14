Juneteenth: List of events happening across Northeast Ohio
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community. Celebrations are happening across the country.
Here is a list of events in Northeast Ohio.
- Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest - Saturday, June 19 Noon - 10 p.m.
- Caravan at the African American Cultural Garden - Saturday, June 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Lake County Street Fair, Black Lives Matter - Saturday, June 19 Noon - 5 p.m.
- Juneteenth on Buckeye - Saturday, June 19 Noon - 6 p.m.
- Runteenth at Rockefeller Park (Cultural Garden) - Saturday, June 19 10 a.m.
- Summit County Historical Society to host Juneteenth Symposium - Saturday, June 19 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Cleveland Public Library hosts Juneteenth events - Saturday, June 12 - June 19
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.