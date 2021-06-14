Motorcyclist, driver killed in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed in an early morning accident Saturday on Brown Street at E. Waterloo Road.

Akron police said a 27-year-old man was operating a motorcycle westbound on E. Waterloo Road around 2:25 a.m., when he was struck by a Nissan that turned left onto E. Waterloo Road from Brown Street.

The motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle and thrown under the Nissan. Police said he was killed on impact.

The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old woman, was also killed on impact.

Her passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Akron police said neither woman inside the Nissan were wearing seatbelts.

The operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, but did not have a motorcycle endorsement, according to police.

No names are being released at this time.

Akron police said speed appears to be a factor in the accident.

