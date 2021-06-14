Northeast Ohio Weather: Pattern change brings cooler than normal temperatures the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sharp dip in the jet stream over the Great Lakes and Northeast will give us quite the cool down. A disturbance is tracking through today. Showers and storms in the area. The best risk is east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures 70 to 75 degrees along the lakeshore. Upper 70s to around 80 degrees in the Akron-Canton area. Isolated showers and storms tonight, especially west of Cleveland. Overnight temperatures drop to around 60 degrees. Another weak disturbance tomorrow will give us a small chance of a shower or storm. High temperatures lower to middle 70s. A north wind will pick up tomorrow afternoon at 10-20 mph. It will be choppy for sure out on Lake Erie. The coolest day will be Wednesday. High temperatures struggle to hit 70 degrees. Many will observe temperatures dropping into the 40s Wednesday night.

