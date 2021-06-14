2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Pattern change brings cooler-than-normal temperatures the next few days

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a few morning thunderstorms, skies are clearing, and it’s going to be a beautiful evening.

Temperatures will be cooler-than-average in the days ahead.

Expect highs only around 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll warm up a bit by the end of the week.

Rain chances are minimal this week.

Only an isolated shower or storm is possible tonight and tomorrow.

