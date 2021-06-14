Northeast Ohio weather: Pattern change brings cooler-than-normal temperatures the next few days
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a few morning thunderstorms, skies are clearing, and it’s going to be a beautiful evening.
Temperatures will be cooler-than-average in the days ahead.
Expect highs only around 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ll warm up a bit by the end of the week.
Rain chances are minimal this week.
Only an isolated shower or storm is possible tonight and tomorrow.
