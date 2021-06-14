2 Strong 4 Bullies
One dead & at least 5 injured after shooting at Drag 42 race track in Wayne County

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and as many as five others injured after a shooting at a car racing track in Wayne County.

The shooting occurred at Dragway 42, a car racing track, in West Salem Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Douglas Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lodi where one died, Hunter said. At least four others went by private cars to area hospitals with injuries.

The track had been rented out for the day to an organization that was holding races. The shooting occurred after the event had ended and as people were in the process of leaving the facility.

That’s when Hunter said an altercation occurred in the parking lot. An individual believed to be the shooter was driving recklessly in the parking lot.

Two people fired weapons at the event, Hunter said.

When police arrived the man law enforcement describes as the shooter had left the scene.

Another person who had fired a weapon was still at Dragway 42. That person told police he fired his weapon in defense of others, Hunter said.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

There had been an altercation in the parking lot after an individual, who has been described as the shooter, according to the preliminary investigation

