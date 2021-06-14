2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Willowick couple carjacked at gunpoint in their driveway

(pexels.com)
By Julia Bingel
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband and wife were carjacked at gunpoint in the driveway of their home Friday afternoon.

The couple told police they returned to their house in the 29000 block of Cresthaven Drive around 1:50 p.m.

As they got out of their Honda Accord, they said a young Black man approached, pointed a gun at them and demanded the keys.

A neighbor saw the couple arguing with the suspect, which he thought looked odd, so he pulled his car behind the couple’s vehicle.

The suspect then jumped in the Honda and drove off through the yards.

A second suspect in a tan Nissan Altima may have also been apart of the carjacking, according to witnesses.

Willowick police said the suspect is only described as a young Black man, 5′4″, wearing red and blue clothing and a black mask.

According to the police report, the couple believed they could have been followed home from the Danbury Assisted Living Facility in Mentor.

The couple’s black Honda Accord has three distinct bumper stickers: a Florida State University sticker, a Rochester Institute of Technology sticker and an “I love my granddogs” sticker.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 178 new COVID-19 cases
Abdul Muhammad (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Fugitive of the Week wanted for a 2020 murder in Youngstown
Motorcyclist, driver killed in Akron accident
19 News Troubleshooter
Community comes together to help Cleveland neighbor victimized by driveway contractor