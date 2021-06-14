Willowick couple carjacked at gunpoint in their driveway

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband and wife were carjacked at gunpoint in the driveway of their home Friday afternoon.

The couple told police they returned to their house in the 29000 block of Cresthaven Drive around 1:50 p.m.

As they got out of their Honda Accord, they said a young Black man approached, pointed a gun at them and demanded the keys.

A neighbor saw the couple arguing with the suspect, which he thought looked odd, so he pulled his car behind the couple’s vehicle.

The suspect then jumped in the Honda and drove off through the yards.

A second suspect in a tan Nissan Altima may have also been apart of the carjacking, according to witnesses.

Willowick police said the suspect is only described as a young Black man, 5′4″, wearing red and blue clothing and a black mask.

According to the police report, the couple believed they could have been followed home from the Danbury Assisted Living Facility in Mentor.

The couple’s black Honda Accord has three distinct bumper stickers: a Florida State University sticker, a Rochester Institute of Technology sticker and an “I love my granddogs” sticker.

