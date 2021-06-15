2 Strong 4 Bullies
26-year-old fatally shot in North Broadway neighborhood

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man was killed Monday after he was shot in the chest while riding his bike along Dolloff Road in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Dolloff Road on reports that a man had been shot, according to a Cleveland police media release.

When officers arrived, Cleveland fire personnel were already administering aid to the man, the release said. Medics took him to MetroHealth Medical center where he died.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was riding a bicycle in the area when he was approached by another man in a vehicle.

An argument ensued and the suspect shot the 26-year-old.

Police say they’ve identified a 27-year-old person of interest.

The homicide unit is investigating.

