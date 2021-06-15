69-year-old man with Dementia missing from Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide endangered missing adult alert was issued by the Cleveland Clinic Police Department for 69-year-old Timothy Tyler after he went missing on Tuesday.

The alert said Tyler went missing after walking away from his home on Ashley Court in Rocky River at 9 a.m.

Tyler is 5′9″ tall, weighs 205 pounds, has gray hair, hazel eyes, and suffers from Dementia.

Call 911 if you see Tyler.

Timothy Tyler (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

