Amtrak deal allows riders to travel the country for a month for $299

(KWCH)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 23 minutes ago
USA (WOIO) - Amtrak is relaunching its USA Rail Pass deal - which allows travelers to journey across the country - for under $300.

The pass allows riders to take up to 10 rides in the coach section over 30 days, according to an Amtrak media release.

The company is offering the passes at $200 off the regular $499 prices through June 22.

“We want to offer customers a truly unique way to travel this summer,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. “With the new electronic USA Rail Pass, customers can take advantage of a great value and newly streamlined web and mobile app interfaces to make managing personalized travel plans convenient and easy.”

The USA Rail pass allows passengers to ride up to 10 segments in a 30-day period, according to the release. The pass is valid for use within 120 days of purchase.

A travel segment occurs when a traveler boards and disembarks one of Amtrak’s services. A trip that involves making a connection would be counted as two segments of the USA rail pass.

Customers can buy a pass at Amtrak.com and then book and modify their itinerary, view their tickets, and check train status on the Amtrak App.

Amtrak offers more than 500 destinations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

