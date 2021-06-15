2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Asian Lantern Festival will return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in July

Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle...
Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Steph Krane
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will once again be aglow this July at the Asian Lantern Festival.

Back for its fourth year, the Festival will include more than 70 illuminated displays with more than 1,000 individual lanterns.

The Festival starts July 14 and is scheduled to go through Sept. 5.

After a pandemic-impacted 2020 Festival, live performances will return to the festival every hour. Entertainment will include foot juggling, contortion, martial arts and more.

Performances will be held nightly at 6:45, 7:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m.

Attendees will also be able to stroll through an Asian craft market and eat Asian-inspired cuisine.

The Asian Lantern Festival requires a ticket separate from regular Zoo admission.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at a rate of $20 for non-members and $18 for members.

Non-members can get a four-pack of tickets in advance for $60; members can get the same pack for $54.

Day-of tickets are $22 for non-members and $66 for a group four-pack.

The zoo is also offering a drive-thru version of the Festival for $60 per car for non-members and $54 a car for members. The drive-thru will be offered July 14, 21 and 28.

Children under 2 can attend for free.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Motorcyclist, driver killed in Akron accident
Cleveland Museum of Art opens Community Arts Center in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Cleveland Museum of Art opens Community Arts Center in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Terminal Tower Residences
Terminal Tower continues to work on repairs after water leak
Katie Sekelsky wins Friday's Jeopardy! game
Kent woman wins Jeopardy!