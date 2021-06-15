Asian Lantern Festival will return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in July

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will once again be aglow this July at the Asian Lantern Festival.

Back for its fourth year, the Festival will include more than 70 illuminated displays with more than 1,000 individual lanterns.

The Festival starts July 14 and is scheduled to go through Sept. 5.

After a pandemic-impacted 2020 Festival, live performances will return to the festival every hour. Entertainment will include foot juggling, contortion, martial arts and more.

Performances will be held nightly at 6:45, 7:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m.

Attendees will also be able to stroll through an Asian craft market and eat Asian-inspired cuisine.

The Asian Lantern Festival requires a ticket separate from regular Zoo admission.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at a rate of $20 for non-members and $18 for members.

Non-members can get a four-pack of tickets in advance for $60; members can get the same pack for $54.

Day-of tickets are $22 for non-members and $66 for a group four-pack.

The zoo is also offering a drive-thru version of the Festival for $60 per car for non-members and $54 a car for members. The drive-thru will be offered July 14, 21 and 28.

Children under 2 can attend for free.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.