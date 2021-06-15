2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Attorney asks FBI to open hate crime investigation for pizza-eating incident involving Canton high school athlete

Canton McKinley High School incident
Canton McKinley High School incident(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the teen high school football player who was allegedly forced to eat a pepperoni pizza against his religious beliefs is requesting the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to open up a hate crime investigation in connection to the May 24 incident.

“The action of the coaching staff is deplorable,” Edward Gilbert, the attorney for the 17-year-old student-athlete, said.

Former Canton McKinley High School head football coach Marcus Wattley claims he was punishing the football player with forced eating, a practice he said he uses regularly, and that the teen was given the option to eat chicken nuggets instead of pork in the form of pepperoni on pizza.

The student and his family are Hebrew Israelite and keep kosher, meaning they don’t eat pork.

RELATED STORIES
Canton City Schools defend decision to fire coach accused of forcing student to eat pizza against religious beliefs
Whistleblower says he was unfairly fired following Canton McKinley High School pizza-eating incident
Coach accused of punishing Canton student by forcing him to eat pizza against religious beliefs faces discipline hearing

Both Gilbert and Superintendent Jeffery Talbert said Wattley’s claims are “untrue” and video provided by the Canton City School District shows that there were no chicken nugget nearby.

The video also shows several of the teen’s teammates taunt and attempt to physically assault him while they worked out in the gymnasium during the pizza eating.

Wattley’s attorney, Peter Pattakos, released a statement on Monday regarding Gilbert’s statement:

“Since Ed Gilbert first published his false and defamatory accusations that Marcus Wattley and his staff forced one of their players to eat pork, at least 14 witnesses who were in the room that day, including 6 coaches and 8 players, have gone on record to confirm that this young man was not forced to eat or do anything. Not a single witness has gone public to support Gilbert’s misinterpretation of this video. Now that the truth has come out, Gilbert is apparently desperate, and sadly unable to admit his mistake, so he has now decided to release the silent video and compound his lies about it, which continue to be unsupported by a single witness. Had Gilbert bothered to fulfill his most basic duties as a lawyer and interview anyone else who was in the room that day, as we have done, he would know that what he misrepresents as an “attempt” by another player to “physically assault” the alleged victim, was actually an attempt to leave the voluntary training session. This player was “held back” by teammates who wanted him to stay with his team in the spirit of the lesson of teamwork and accountability that was being conveyed that day.”

Wattley's attorney: "The truth about the Canton school board’s indefensible decision to fire McKinley football coach Marcus Wattley and his staff over false accusations that they forced a player to eat pork against his religion"

Wattley and several other coaches have since been fired from their positions with the football team.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

The person who replaces Frank Jackson at 601 Lakeside Avenue will have multiple issues to address
New Cleveland mayor will have crime, other issues to address
19 News
'He killed my baby': Woman rushes at Tevin Biles-Thomas after judge acquits him all charges
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ravenna (explicit language)
Four teenagers arrested after Akron police find guns in stolen car
4 teens arrested after Akron police find guns in stolen car