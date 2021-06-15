2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bridgestone Retail Operations to hold hiring day June 16

Source: Pixabay
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bridgestone Retail Operations will have a hiring day at all 45 of its northern Ohio stores on Wednesday, June 16.

Open positions include automotive technician, retail sales and other in-store management jobs.

Those who qualify will also receive a sign on bonus.

Besides competitive pay and benefits, Bridgestone Retail Operations also offers employee discounts and opportunities for employee development and advancement.

The hiring event runs from Noon to 7 p.m. on June 16 at all Firestone Complete Auto Care and Tires Plus locations in northern Ohio.

If you need to schedule another interview time, click here.

