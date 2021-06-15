Browns running back Nick Chubb: “Cleveland is where I want to be”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nick Chubb wasn’t in the mood to talk about his contract but did reveal Tuesday that “Cleveland is where I want to be.”

Chubb spoke on day one of the team’s mandatory 3-day minicamp in Berea.

Chubb is due to make $3.3 million in this, the final year of his rookie deal. He’s expected to get a huge extension offer from the Browns but insists it’s not on his mind and he’s “just focused on playing ball.”

Nick Chubb, who as played 44 games for the Cleveland Browns, has 3,557 yards rushing on 680 attempts. With these stats it equals to him averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 80.8 yards per game(only second to Jim Brown in Browns history)!!!!! pic.twitter.com/W9LCwfR6dy — Chri$tian (@_DangerousScott) June 8, 2021

