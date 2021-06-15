Browns running back Nick Chubb: “Cleveland is where I want to be”
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nick Chubb wasn’t in the mood to talk about his contract but did reveal Tuesday that “Cleveland is where I want to be.”
Chubb spoke on day one of the team’s mandatory 3-day minicamp in Berea.
Chubb is due to make $3.3 million in this, the final year of his rookie deal. He’s expected to get a huge extension offer from the Browns but insists it’s not on his mind and he’s “just focused on playing ball.”
