2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns running back Nick Chubb: “Cleveland is where I want to be”

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates...
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates after scoring a 92-yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Cleveland. Hue Jackson will try to help the Cincinnati Bengals beat his former Browns on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 providing insider information about the team he coached for three seasons. The biggest question: Can Jackson provide any tips that help Cincinnati’s bad defense stop running back Nick Chubb? (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nick Chubb wasn’t in the mood to talk about his contract but did reveal Tuesday that “Cleveland is where I want to be.”

Chubb spoke on day one of the team’s mandatory 3-day minicamp in Berea.

Chubb is due to make $3.3 million in this, the final year of his rookie deal. He’s expected to get a huge extension offer from the Browns but insists it’s not on his mind and he’s “just focused on playing ball.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Rene Rivera...
Tribe hold off O’s 4-3, bullpen sparkles
Canton Police said investigation of former McKinley coach Marcus Wattley is ongoing.
Former McKinley coach still faces possibility of criminal charges
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Indians place Bieber on injured list with shoulder issue
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, left, scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is late...
Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th