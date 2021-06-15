Cleveland-area hospitals ranked as some of the best for children’s care

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The Cleveland Clinic was once again ranked as one of the top children's hospitals in ten different specialties.
By Steph Krane
Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals were ranked as some of the best Children’s Hospitals in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

The 2021-2022 rankings, which were released Tuesday, look at clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers collected through surveys about areas including patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists were also considered.

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital ranked among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the country in specialties including orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes & endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology, and gastroenterology & GI surgery.

“Through unprecedented times and with unwavering devotion, our caregivers remain focused on the wellbeing of our patients and their families, from the most fragile of infants to teens and young adults,” Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital said.

The Cleveland Clinic ranked in the top 50 in all 10 specialties ranked by U.S. News: cancer (18), cardiology & heart surgery (16), diabetes & endocrinology (43), gastroenterology & GI surgery (13), neonatology (14), nephrology (33), neurology & neurosurgery (27), orthopedics (29), pulmonology (35)  and urology (22).

“Our Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers are committed to a shared sense of purpose for our youngest patients,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. said. “Year after year, our pediatric specialists yield patient outcomes that are among the best in the country. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they delivered high-quality, compassionate care.”

Only 89 hospitals across the nation were ranked in at least one of the 10 specialties U.S. News evaluates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

