Cleveland firefighter fired following rape and kidnapping charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now-former Cleveland Firefighter Peter A. Yachanin was fired after being charged with rape and kidnapping on Nov. 14, 2019, Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announced on Tuesday.

Yachanin, 34, was charged in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful restraint on March 31, 2021.

The Cleveland Department of Public Safety conducted a thorough review and found Yachanin to be in violation of the Cleveland Division of Fire Manual of Rules and the Cleveland Civil Service rules.

He was suspended without pay during the course of the judicial proceedings and terminated on Monday.

Yachanin was hired back in 2014.

Click here to read the full termination letter.

