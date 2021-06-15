Cuyahoga County judge dismisses case against man charged with killing 3 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second trial for a man charged with murdering three people was dismissed by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg Tuesday morning.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was acquitted on all charges for the 2018 New Year’s Eve triple murder near Denison Avenue and W. 45th Street in Cleveland.

Tevin Biles-Thomas (KGNS)

The victims have been identified as Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas’ first trial ended in a mistrial on May 24 after the jury read legal briefs they were not supposed to.

His second trial began June 9.

On Monday afternoon, the jury was sent home early so Judge Synenburg could consider the acquittal motion filed by Biles-Thomas’ lawyer, Joseph Patituce.

Patituce argued the state didn’t have any concrete evidence linking his client to the murders.

The prosecution said there were witnesses who identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter based on the clothes he wore that night.

Judge Synenburg also ruled Biles-Thomas cannot be tried again on these charges.

