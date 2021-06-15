2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga County judge dismisses case against man charged with killing 3 people

By Julia Bingel
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second trial for a man charged with murdering three people was dismissed by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg Tuesday morning.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was acquitted on all charges for the 2018 New Year’s Eve triple murder near Denison Avenue and W. 45th Street in Cleveland.

Tevin Biles-Thomas
Tevin Biles-Thomas(KGNS)

The victims have been identified as Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas’ first trial ended in a mistrial on May 24 after the jury read legal briefs they were not supposed to.

His second trial began June 9.

On Monday afternoon, the jury was sent home early so Judge Synenburg could consider the acquittal motion filed by Biles-Thomas’ lawyer, Joseph Patituce.

Patituce argued the state didn’t have any concrete evidence linking his client to the murders.

The prosecution said there were witnesses who identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter based on the clothes he wore that night.

Judge Synenburg also ruled Biles-Thomas cannot be tried again on these charges.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Four teenagers arrested after Akron police find guns in stolen car
Four teenagers arrested after Akron police find guns in stolen car
Omnisun Azali (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Son of Cuyahoga County judge pleads not guilty to aggravated murder
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ravenna (explicit language)
FILE
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘sugar daddy’ scam after recent reports of teens being targeted