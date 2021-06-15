CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department saved the day for the several ducklings that fell in a storm sewer on Saturday.

Cuyahoga Falls City Hall said the ducklings’ mama was quick to alert shoppers at the Market District that she needed help.

The family was quickly reunited and safely sent on their way, according to city hall.

City hall thanked those who called dispatch and the fire department for protecting all of the Cuyahoga Falls residents... even the feathered ones!

Cuyahoga Falls firefighters save ducklings stuck in storm sewer (Cuyahoga Falls City Hall)

