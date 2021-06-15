Ex-president Trump plans rally in Cleveland next week, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold a mass rally in Cleveland next week, according to media reports.

Trump is expected to hold his first post-presidential rally on June 26 in Cleveland followed by another in the Tampa area on July 3, unnamed aides told USA Today.

The announcement is the most recent indicator that Trump is working to maintain power among Republican voters, especially in swing states. The former president recently spoke at events in Florida and North Carolina -- both key battleground states he won in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in February and at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention earlier this month.

The rallies are a return to Trumpian pre-pandemic politics, and they offer the former president, who has been banned from Twitter and Facebook, a chance to garner media attention ahead of the 2022 midterm elections -- and possibly another presidential run in 2024.

