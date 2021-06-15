Family of Army veteran killed in Cleveland hit-and-run demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a U.S. Army veteran who died as a result of injuries sustained during a hit-and-run crash in Cleveland on Memorial Day is still demanding answers and justice.

Giancarlo Valdez, 30, died several days after the crash, which occurred on Jennings Road in Old Brooklyn.

He was riding his motorcycle in the early evening when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The other driver never stopped, according to police.

“Left in the streets like an animal,” said George Pagan, a lifelong friend of Valdez.

Pagan lives next door to where the Valdez family grew up; the victim’s father, Juan Carlos Valdez, still lives at the home in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

“This block has not been the same. It’s been quiet the last two weeks. Not a sound,” Pagan said.

“I was really proud of him for everything he was doing,” said Juan Carlos Valdez. “My family was devastated. He was loved by so many people. My son was a bright guy who wanted to live life to its fullest.”

Valdez told 19 News on Monday that he hasn’t thought much about the other driver since the crash.

“I just hope God will give him forgiveness for whatever he has done,” he said. “I cannot say I can do the same thing... because I am not God.”

The more pressing matter, he suggests, is simply tracking the driver down.

“If somebody is out there who happened to see what happened, reach out to authorities so at least we can learn the truth,” he said.

