Former St. Edward High School wrestling coach convicted of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former St Edward High School wrestling coach and Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to endangering children, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of corrupting another with drugs.

Daniel Gonsor, 32, sexually assaulted two teenagers between June 2015 and July 2019 in Lakewood.

Gonsor was suspended without pay from the Cleveland Fire Department on Feb. 7, 2020.

“Gonsor violated his position of authority and trust and he will be held accountable,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Joan Synenberg on July 29.

