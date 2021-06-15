Four teenagers arrested after Akron police find guns in stolen car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four teenagers were arrested in Akron after police found a total of five guns in a stolen car Monday night.

Akron Police said they responded to a call about a suspicious car in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue. Police got to the scene and soon found out the car had been reported stolen.

According to Akron Police, officers saw two men, identified as 18-year-old Jaijuan Coachman Cleveland and 19-year-old Noah Duckworth, leaving the car from the rear passenger seat. Police took both Cleveland and Duckworth into custody.

Later, 18-year-old Danny Moore and a 17-year-old boy were seen leaving a nearby home and approaching officers. Police detained both Moore and the boy.

Officers searched Cleveland and found an AR-15 style magazine, ammunition, and a loaded pistol magazine. Officers also searched Duckworth and found a box of 9mm ammunition, a single bullet, and other paraphernalia.

Police also found multiple firearms in plain view in the stolen car, including a loaded AR-15 rifle. A total of five guns were recovered from the car.

Cleveland, Duckworth and Moore are all facing charges of Improper Handling of Firearms in Motor Vehicle. Additionally, Duckworth is facing charges of Weapons Under Disability and Moore is charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Police charged the 17-year-old boy with obstructing official business in connection to the incident.

