Hundreds of Cleveland commuters sign petition to bring back their old RTA bus routes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, RTA rolled out “Next Gen RTA,” a new transportation system that the company said will be better for all riders, but for hundreds of commuters, it’s the exact opposite.

Many riders depend on the 38-bus line, a route that no longer exists.

“I can’t walk very well at 62,” said Gail Drake. “All the way up there every day and service my clients and walk back? I can’t do that.”

Caregiver Gail Drake is struggling because she depended on the 38-bus stop to get to work.

Drake said the next bus stop is a 15-block walk for her, which she says is not safe and she is not alone.

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell said hundreds of riders have signed a petition to bring the route back.

“It’s frustrating and they didn’t reach out to the residents that’s why we, council member Anthony Harriston and I have been receiving the letters and the protest petition went to the councilman,” Conwell said. “If they had built a relationship with the residents, I never ever would’ve received hundreds and hundreds of complaints.”

RTA said they did reach out to the community when designing their plan.

RTA also sent 19 News the following statement, “The planners intentionally took into consideration a number of variables in the redesign, transportation equity was one variable. The drivers for the system redesign were connectivity to employment, healthcare, and school.”

RTA admitted that some riders will be inconvenienced by the changes but maintains that the system redesign is better for all riders.

Conwell said if something isn’t done the next step will be a protest outside RTA’s downtown headquarters.

