HUBBARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Hubbard Police urge the community to come forward and identify the man accused of robbing Circle K on Sunday.

Police said the man walked into the store at approximately 3:06 a.m., brandished a firearm, stole money from the cash register, the cashier’s cell phone, and the store phone.

He then took off and may have headed south on Hager Street, police according to police.

The suspect was described by police to be in his 20s, 5′8″ to 6′ tall, 120-130 pounds, wearing a black hat, hoodie, pants, shoes, and carrying a backpack.

The cashier’s cell phone and store phone have been recovered, but police still need help finding this suspect.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo shared by Hubbard Police:

Man robs Hubbard Circle K cashier at gunpoint (Hubbard Police)

Call Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730 if you recognize him or have any other information on this armed robbery.

