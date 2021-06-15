2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Cleveland mayor will have crime, other issues to address

Fifteen vie to replace Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson at Cleveland City Hall
The person who replaces Frank Jackson at 601 Lakeside Avenue will have multiple issues to address
By Vic Gideon
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime is a big issue with the candidates.

The latest to declare; former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich, the man who refused to sell Cleveland’s public power system, who said light will help fight crime.

“Crime is the No. 1 issue,” said the man, who at 31, become the youngest big-city mayor in 1977. “We will literally bring more light to Cleveland by increasing 61,000 street lights, primarily in the high-crime areas, luminosity from 80% to 100%. We’re literally going to light up the night in many neighborhoods.”

But it isn’t just crime on the minds of some Clevelanders.

“I’ll do it real simple,” said Gregory Jarvis. “The potholes.”

“I think having more accessible public transportation,” said David Bemer. “Really focusing on pedestrians and bikers in the city.”

“The development of our neighborhoods,” said Deborah Shaw.

Michael Deemer, interim president of the Greater Cleveland Alliance, has his own wish list.

“Continuing strong support for economic development. Strong support for enhancing the quality of life for the residents of the city of Cleveland. And building diverse, vibrant, walkable neighborhoods,” Deemer said.

But crime is an issue.

“Yes, crime concerns me, very much so,” said Shaw.

“Crime is very important,” said Jarvis.

“I think that’s an important issue for a lot of voters down here,” said Bemer, who lives in the Hat Factory in the Warehouse District.

And Deemer said, in addition to everything else, you can’t ignore the crime issue.

‘It encompasses the quality of services the city provides and that includes public safety.”

