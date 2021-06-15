2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool spell underway

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cooler than normal air continues to build in. A weak front tracks through today. This could kick off an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Other than that, it is a mix of clouds and sun across the area today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. It turns windy this afternoon out of the north at 15-25 mph. This will make for choppy conditions out on Lake Erie. Temperatures tonight dip into the 50s away from the lake. The coolest day will be tomorrow. High temperatures only rise to around 70 degrees. High pressure building in will keep us dry. Scattered lake effect clouds will give us a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures later Wednesday night fall into the 40s away from the lake as the wind turns light. It’s a partly cloudy sky Thursday. We rebound back to around 80 degrees later in the afternoon.

