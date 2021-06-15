Cleveland resident looks for permanent fix to electricity pole that tipped months ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland resident is looking for Cleveland Public Power to permanently fix a pole that toppled onto his garage last November.

“I just don’t want to be worried about the pole coming down,” Andre Blanton of East 178th Street said.

Shelley Shockley, an employee with Cleveland Public Power, released a statement, saying, “We assure you the pole is safe, and we will complete this job as soon as possible.” Shockley also added supervisors have assessed the area and “The conditions have been unconducive for the work to be completed without potentially damaging property. We assure you the pole is safe, and we will complete this job as soon as possible.”

The pole that stands behind Blanton’s garage tipped over seven months ago due to high winds. “I had live wires hanging about a foot from the ground in my garage,” he said.

According to Blanton, Cleveland Public Power arrived shortly after the incident and installed a metal rod to the base of the pole, along with two ropes: one was tied to a nearby tree to support the pole; another was tied to the wires to keep them from falling into Blanton’s yard.

Blanton, a retiree, claimed that was the only time anyone had addressed the status of the post. He tried to call CPP multiple times this year—most recently in May— but he insists nothing has emerged from those calls.

“I kept getting the same story about ‘busy, busy,” he explained.

Blanton also called the Cleveland Claims Department but said that it also reached a dead end.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Public Power, after which they provided Shelley Shockley’s statement:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are familiar with this situation, and we are working to resolve the issue within the next 10-15 days. When we received the initial call in November, our crews set a new pole and secured the broken pole to it, until we were able to bring the proper equipment into the area to complete the job. Our crews have been out twice to assess the area, and the Superintendent has been out on several occasions. The conditions have been unconducive for the work to be completed without potentially damaging property. We assure you the pole is safe and we will complete this job as soon as possible.

As the pole in his back yard continues to be assessed, Blanton hopes city officials will at least keep him informed of any new details: “For them to be a little more attentive and return phone calls.”

