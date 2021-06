CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber discussed his sore shoulder Tuesday afternoon on a media zoom call.

Monday, Bieber was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain.

Shane Bieber, 92mph Fastball and 83mph Knuckle Curve, Overlay.



Good luck pic.twitter.com/S4tjl2DwJC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 9, 2021

Bieber is the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the American League but has struggled lately.

Overall in 2021, the right-hander is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA.

"We can't sit and feel sorry for ourselves."@Indians pitching coach Carl Willis on how the team will react Shane Bieber's injury. pic.twitter.com/Afh148M4Iw — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 14, 2021

