Sheriff’s office warns of ‘sugar daddy’ scam after recent reports of teens being targeted

By Chris Anderson
Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert recently after receiving reports over the weekend that several teenagers were targeted on Snapchat as part of a “sugar daddy” or “sugar mamma” scam.

In an advisory shared on social media, Portage County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said the scammer asks a teenager to pay attention to them and send good morning or good night messages in exchange for money.

A check worth a large amount of money is then sent to the scam victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The scammer will ask the teenager to return a portion of the money or send it to the scammer’s “child.” Once the teenager does this, the scammer will have the teenager’s bank account information and empty the account out.”

“Parents, please educate your children on this scam,” Chief Deputy Spidalieri wrote.

