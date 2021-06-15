Son of Cuyahoga County judge pleads not guilty to aggravated murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old son of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams pleaded not guilty to killing his wife at his arraignment Tuesday morning.

Euclid police said Omnisun Azali murdered his wife Mwaka inside their home in the 100 block of E. 265th Street on May 26.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Mwaka died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Omnisun on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.

He is being held on a $900,000 bond and will be back in court on July 29.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.