Summit County opens new concealed carry license processing station to meet increased demand

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Concealed Carry license processing station will open in a title bureau on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron, according to a media release from the Summit County Sheriff’s office.

The new station will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the title bureau office at 1030 E. Tallmadge Ave. in Akron.

Walk-in appointments are available before 3:30 p.m., the release said.

The CCW office at the Summit County Jail will continue to operate by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

If you need a temporary emergency CCW permit, you must contact and report to the jail.

The new location was opened to alleviate a backlog that built up over the past year due to increased demand for the permits, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are also considering opening two more CCW offices in the county in the future.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.