Tribe hold off O’s 4-3, bullpen sparkles
Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians lost Shane Bieber but survived thanks to a brilliant bullpen performance, beating Baltimore 4-3 Monday at Progressive Field.
Nick Sandlin got his first big-league win in relief of starter J.C. Mejia.
James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase struck out 5 in the final 2 1/3 innings to nail down the victory.
Jose Ramirez led the offense with 2 hits and 2 RBI.
Eddie Rosario and Bobby Bradley also drove in a run apiece.
Before the game, Bieber was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.