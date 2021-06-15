Tribe hold off O’s 4-3, bullpen sparkles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians lost Shane Bieber but survived thanks to a brilliant bullpen performance, beating Baltimore 4-3 Monday at Progressive Field.

Nick Sandlin got his first big-league win in relief of starter J.C. Mejia.

James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase struck out 5 in the final 2 1/3 innings to nail down the victory.

Jose Ramirez led the offense with 2 hits and 2 RBI.

Eddie Rosario and Bobby Bradley also drove in a run apiece.

Had a mild case of the runs in the 1st inning.



Before the game, Bieber was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain.

