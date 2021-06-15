2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tribe hold off O’s 4-3, bullpen sparkles

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Rene Rivera...
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Rene Rivera after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians lost Shane Bieber but survived thanks to a brilliant bullpen performance, beating Baltimore 4-3 Monday at Progressive Field.

Nick Sandlin got his first big-league win in relief of starter J.C. Mejia.

James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase struck out 5 in the final 2 1/3 innings to nail down the victory.

Jose Ramirez led the offense with 2 hits and 2 RBI.

Eddie Rosario and Bobby Bradley also drove in a run apiece.

Before the game, Bieber was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Canton Police said investigation of former McKinley coach Marcus Wattley is ongoing.
Former McKinley coach still faces possibility of criminal charges
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Indians place Bieber on injured list with shoulder issue
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, left, scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is late...
Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th
Grant died Saturday at 85. He won 145 games during his major league career.
Former Indians pitcher Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant dies at 85