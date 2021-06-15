2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US retail sales fell 1.3% in May, chip shortage dings autos

Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%.(Source: KFVS)
By JOSEPH PISANI
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales, likely due to fewer cars being made amid a pandemic-related shortage of chips.

Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%.

Economists expected retail sales to drop because of the lack of cars available for sale. Automakers are making fewer vehicles because of a worldwide chip shortage, which are needed to power in-car screens and other features.

Sales at auto dealerships fell 3.7% last month, according to the Commerce Department. Americans also spent less on furniture, electronics and home building supplies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Unlike our other lakefront bug neighbors, midges, mayflies tend to cause large swarms.
Ohio Edison turns off some streetlights to avoid mayfly swarms
Motorcyclist, driver killed in Akron accident
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit