2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Baker Mayfield at minicamp
Baker Mayfield at minicamp
From space, we can see a swirling brown mass making its way across the Atlantic – dust from the...
Satellites see Saharan dust from space
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in...
Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities
A low-pressure system over North Africa lofted a large plume of dust toward Europe and the...
On Florida’s horizon: Dust, brilliant sunsets and allergies