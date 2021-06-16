2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AARP warns brand name prescription drug prices are soaring

By Sara Goldenberg
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tough choices could be coming for many seniors.

Some may soon have to decide between paying skyrocketing prices for prescription drugs or paying their bills.

19 Investigates found there could be major consequences if inflation like this continues.

Higher health care costs could be coming, which will lead to poorer health, a new report from AARP warns.

If inflation of brand-name drug prices continues to rise, the report states many older Americans will face drug costs well above their yearly income and won’t be able to afford to take their medicine.

Between 2019 and 2020, retail prices for 260 brand-name prescriptions commonly used increased by 2.9 percent, according to the AARP.

That’s more than two times faster than inflation.

For brand-name prescription drugs often used by seniors, the average price increase each year has actually slowed over the last seven years.

But general inflation is hurting that progress, according to the report.

A single brand name prescription costs $6,604 on average a year in 2020.

And that really adds up, since the average older American uses nearly five prescription drugs.

In that case, the AARP reports the average senior spends $31,037 a year on brand-name prescription drugs.

That’s more than the median annual income of people who depend on Medicare.

AARP warns if these trends continue, you can expect higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs.

For many seniors living on a fixed income, this could be a big problem.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Community members deliver petition to Cleveland City Hall calling for police accountability
Community members deliver petition to Cleveland City Hall calling for police accountability
The Cleveland Police Foundation will begin a fundraiser hoping to raise a half million dollars...
Cleveland Police Foundation begins ambitious fundraising campaign
Cleveland Police Foundation begins ambitious fundraising campaign
Cleveland Police Foundation begins ambitious fundraising campaign
Bike shop in Ohio City giving back
Ohio City bike shop gives back to the community for Juneteenth