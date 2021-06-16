Potential of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening (ALERT DAY)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Team has activated an ALERT DAY for Friday afternoon and evening due to the potential of severe thunderstorms.
Wind damage and heavy rain are the main threats.
A cold front will be approaching Ohio. It will be increasingly humid and instability on the rise.
Elements coming together for thunderstorms.
We will be watching this and closely for you and updating often.
