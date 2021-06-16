Potential of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening (ALERT DAY)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Team has activated an ALERT DAY for Friday afternoon and evening due to the potential of severe thunderstorms.

Wind damage and heavy rain are the main threats.

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Northeast Ohio. Severe storm risk late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. The team is watching this closely for you. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/viTxruurS6 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 16, 2021

A cold front will be approaching Ohio. It will be increasingly humid and instability on the rise.

Elements coming together for thunderstorms.

We will be watching this and closely for you and updating often.

FRIDAY EVENING: Good bet for thunderstorms across Ohio in advance of the next front. Severe weather is possible. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/QI1Xar09j6 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 16, 2021

SEVERE RISK FRIDAY: All of Ohio in the Level 2, or scattered severe thunderstorm risk. Wind damage and heavy rain the main threats. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/q29CTGyiwg — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.