Armed robber threatens clerk with knife at Lorain Sunoco

By Rachel Vadaj
Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspected armed robber who targeted Sunoco on Tuesday.

Police said the man walked into 2850 Grove Ave. at approximately 11:46 p.m., threatened the clerk with a knife, stole the money out of the register, and ran away.

The suspect was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 140 pounds, wearing a gray shirt, dark pants, a blue bandana, and a Nike hat.

Lorain County Crime Scene Identification shared the surveillance footage of the suspect.

Call Det. John Dougherty at 440-204-2105 or email john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org if you recognize him.

Tipsters will stay anonymous.

The Lorain Police Department is attempting to ID a suspect in an Armed Robbery.

