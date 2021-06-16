2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Army veteran demands answers after her Cleveland Heights home is demolished

By Kristin Mazur
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights resident and Army veteran said she was blindsided after returning to her home only to find it demolished.

It was already an extra tough year for Lt. Col. Darlene Pride.

Last September, a fire ripped through her lifelong Cleveland Heights home in the 2300 block of Lee Road.

Pride was trapped on the second floor. She probably wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for several police officers rushing in to save her life.

That type of heroic act is one she had made countless times before while serving in the U.S. Army.

She said she spoke with an engineer and, after getting the going ahead, was moving forward to repair her family home while temporarily living elsewhere. But she never got that far.

“My neighbor three doors down called me and said your house is on the ground,” said Pride, who got that call Monday.

Pride said she rushed over only to find a pile of debris where her lifelong home once stood.

She told 19 News she demanded to see a demolition permit but said crews told her they didn’t have one with them.

“A Cleveland Heights representative from the housing department brought it later. They should’ve had the permit before they tore the house down,” said Pride.

Pride said she was blindsided by the demolition.

“They said it was a nuisance and that I didn’t do any repairs,” Pride said, now demanding answers from the Cleveland Heights Housing Department.

19 News called the Cleveland Heights Housing Department and left a message, asking for a comment on the demolition. We’re waiting for a callback.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Richmond Heights officer rescues fawn stuck in fence
Richmond Heights officer rescues fawn stuck in fence
Sammy celebrated his 19th birthday at the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter. They celebrated with...
Cincinnati shelter throws birthday party for 19-year-old Sammy the cat
Army veteran demands answers after her Cleveland Heights home is demolished
Army veteran demands answers after her Cleveland Heights home is demolished
FILE - Fences line the exterior of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, in Lucasville,...
Nearly 1 in 3 Ohio convicts return to prison in just a few years