Arrest warrant issued for driver who injured 5 Cleveland SWAT officers

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown, 39, after he failed to show up for a court hearing Wednesday morning.

Driver accused of crashing into van carrying five Cleveland SWAT officers.
Driver accused of crashing into van carrying five Cleveland SWAT officers.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The Cleveland man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a van carrying five Cleveland police SWAT officers on June 5, 2020.

The accident happened at St. Clair Avenue and E. 18th Street in Cleveland.

All five SWAT officer were injured, several severely.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, not stopping after an accident and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

His trial is scheduled to begin on July 14 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

