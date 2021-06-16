Avon police arrest 3 men for stealing a Jeep, trying to break into other vehicles

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Vermilion men and one Avon man are in police custody for allegedly stealing one vehicle and trying to break-into others.

Avon police said they received several calls around 5 a.m. regarding suspects walking through yards and trying to enter vehicles in the Red Tail development.

As officers were en route to the development, they stopped a car with three people who matched the suspect’s descriptions.

According to police, the suspects confessed to stealing the Jeep, which was spotted near the area of the traffic stop.

David McPherson, 28, of Vermilion is charged with complicity to motor theft.

David McPherson, 28, of Vermilion

Steven Hite, 29, of Vermilion, is charged with motor vehicle theft.

Steven Hite, 29, of Vermilion

Curtis Cody, 32, of Avon, is charged with motor vehicle theft and ID fraud.

Curtis Cody, 32, of Avon

Police said all three suspects have active warrants in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Ottawa Counties.

