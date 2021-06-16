2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Avon police arrest 3 men for stealing a Jeep, trying to break into other vehicles

By Julia Bingel
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Vermilion men and one Avon man are in police custody for allegedly stealing one vehicle and trying to break-into others.

Avon police said they received several calls around 5 a.m. regarding suspects walking through yards and trying to enter vehicles in the Red Tail development.

As officers were en route to the development, they stopped a car with three people who matched the suspect’s descriptions.

According to police, the suspects confessed to stealing the Jeep, which was spotted near the area of the traffic stop.

David McPherson, 28, of Vermilion is charged with complicity to motor theft.

Arrested by Avon police on June 16.
Arrested by Avon police on June 16.((Source: Avon police))

Steven Hite, 29, of Vermilion, is charged with motor vehicle theft.

Arrested by Avon police on June 16.
Arrested by Avon police on June 16.((Source: Avon police))

Curtis Cody, 32, of Avon, is charged with motor vehicle theft and ID fraud.

Arrested by Avon police on June 16, 2021.
Arrested by Avon police on June 16, 2021.((Source: Avon police))

Police said all three suspects have active warrants in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Ottawa Counties.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Community, families demand accountability: ‘You can’t have the police investigating the police’
Community members deliver petition to Cleveland City Hall calling for police accountability
Take a look at a past Oktoberfest celebration at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. This year's...
Beer, bands and more: Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns for 2 weekends in 2021
Joslyn Bonkowski (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
14-year-old girl missing from Portage County
Motorcyclist, driver killed in Akron accident