Beer, bands and more: Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns for 2 weekends in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Oktoberfest is making up for lost time! After a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, the event is returning for two weekends in 2021.

It’s happening at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 to 6, and the following weekend, Sept. 10 and 11.

You can pre-purchase your ticket here, or purchase a general admission ticket for $15 upon arrival.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Cleveland’s Oktoberfest, which is one of the largest in the United States, according to a press release.

“Dust off your lederhosen, bring your hunger for weinerschnitzel, and get ready to soak in the culture,” Adam Roggenburk, CEO of Heritage Productions, said.

Organizers shared a list of what to expect during the 6-day event:

- Full selection of Oktoberfest-style beers

- Performances by tribute bands

- Wiener dog races

- Authentic German and European foods

- Fireworks

Find operating hours and a full schedule of events by clicking here.

