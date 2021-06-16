2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Baker Mayfield: New contract will “take care of itself”

By Chris Dellecese
Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield appears to be in line for a big payday.

But the Browns QB doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

“It’ll take care of itself,” Mayfield said on a media zoom call Wednesday.

Mayfield and the Browns are in the midst of mandatory 3-day minicamp in Berea.

Mayfield will make just $920,000 this season, in year four of his rookie contract.

His salary then jumps to $18 million next season under a 5th-year option that the team has already exercised.

It’s expected that Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb will all get pricey extensions from the Browns sometime this summer.

