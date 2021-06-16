2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bullet strikes back of 17-year-old girl in Cleveland drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was also in the car with her when the shots were fired.
Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized in serious condition after a bullet struck her back in a drive-by shooting on Monday night, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the victim was riding in the car with a 16-year-old boy down East 93rd Street and Cleveland Avenue when a car pulled up behind them.

At 11:46 p.m., an occupant of the car started shooting into the car, Ciaccia said.

Only the girl was shot.

No arrests have been made.

