Bullet strikes back of 17-year-old girl in Cleveland drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized in serious condition after a bullet struck her back in a drive-by shooting on Monday night, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the victim was riding in the car with a 16-year-old boy down East 93rd Street and Cleveland Avenue when a car pulled up behind them.

At 11:46 p.m., an occupant of the car started shooting into the car, Ciaccia said.

Only the girl was shot.

No arrests have been made.

